Covalent plasma method to be used in Azerbaijan to treat severe form of coronavirus

A covalent plasma method which is used in the medical treatment of patients infected with coronavirus, will also be used in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend on April 28.

This method envisages the use of blood plasma taken by the Blood Bank from the people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 but who have fully recovered.

This method will be used to treat the coronavirus patients in severe conditions.

