Cracker Barrel logo now at the center of culture war

Cracker Barrel logo now at the center of culture war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bill Holley, the man behind Cracker Barrel’s iconic logo, never sought the spotlight. But today, his design sits at the center of a broader cultural debate.

Holley’s wife, Beverly, recalls the quiet pride he carried for his work. On family road trips through the South, the Holleys’ two daughters would spot the familiar restaurant sign and call out, “Oh, Dad, there’s your logo!” Bill, usually humble, would respond with a subtle smile, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“He would be thrilled the company kept his logo,” Beverly said. “I think Bill’s holding his hand up and saying, ‘I made Cracker Barrel great again!’”

Holley designed the logo decades ago, capturing the rustic, old-country aesthetic that helped make Cracker Barrel a household name. But in today’s divided climate, the brand — like many cultural symbols — has been drawn into America’s ongoing political and cultural battles.

While Cracker Barrel continues to use Holley’s design, discussions around the company have shifted. Some view the logo as a symbol of nostalgic Americana, while others argue it represents outdated traditions at odds with modern values.

For Beverly, however, the debate is far from political. It’s personal — a reminder of the man she shared 59 years with, and the legacy he left behind.

News.Az