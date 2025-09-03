Croatia's defense minister hails Turkish UAVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Croatia's defense minister commended Türkiye's domestically produced Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, highlighting their ability to enhance the capabilities of the Croatian military.

Ivan Anusic said on his US-based social media company X account that the soldiers who completed their training on the Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs, which have entered the Croatian army's inventory, demonstrated their capabilities, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“Six Bayraktar TB2s equipped with modern weaponry bring new capabilities to the Croatian army in combat operations, border surveillance, reconnaissance, and firefighting. This makes a significant contribution to strengthening national security and defense capacity," Anusic added.

Croatia signed an agreement with Baykar in 2024 for the export of Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs.

