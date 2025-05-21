Azerbaijan and Croatia hold political talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new round of political consultations took place between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Croatia in Zagreb.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Croatian side was headed by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić, News.Az reports.

The consultations focused on the development of bilateral political relations, with both sides noting that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

They hailed the recent increase in high-level visits and emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum. The parties also underscored the need for closer cooperation within international organizations to further support political dialogue.

Discussions covered a range of issues, including economic and trade cooperation. The sides explored opportunities in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, as well as in humanitarian demining. The importance of establishing a strong legal framework to support broader collaboration was also highlighted.

The officials exchanged views on the regional situation in the post-conflict period. They discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, Azerbaijan’s peace efforts, remaining obstacles, and recent progress toward a peace agreement. Reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories were also reviewed.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of his visit, Deputy Minister Rzayev also met with other Croatian officials and addressed a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

News.Az