Croatian parliament ratifies NATO membership of Finland and Sweden

"The Croatian parliament has ratified the protocols on the accession of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO," Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Radman wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

The continued expansion of NATO strengthens the security of the transatlantic space and Europe. By expanding the allied area of shared values, we directly strengthen our own security.


