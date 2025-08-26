Crumbl Cookies co-founder Sawyer Hemsley publicly comes out as gay amid online speculation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder and Chief Branding Officer of Crumbl Cookies, recently confirmed that he is gay, sparking renewed curiosity about his personal life. One of the most searched questions online has been whether Hemsley has a wife.

At 32 years old, Hemsley helped launch Crumbl in Utah in 2017, building it into a billion-dollar brand known for its rotating weekly cookie flavors and strong social media presence. Despite speculation on Reddit and other forums, there is no public record or evidence that Hemsley has ever been married, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In August 2025, Hemsley addressed the rumors about his sexuality on Instagram:

“Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me… The truth is, over the past few years I've come to understand and accept that I'm gay.”

While he has not shared details about his relationships, this marks the first time he has publicly acknowledged the topic.

Hemsley’s openness comes amid ongoing discussions about Crumbl, which has faced scrutiny over product quality, labor law investigations, and rapid expansion challenges. Despite controversies, the company continues to grow, introducing innovative flavors, celebrity collaborations, and new products beyond cookies.

News.Az