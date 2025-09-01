Crypto rankings shake-up ahead? Cardano and Dogecoin risk losing their top 10 spots to two rising stars

Crypto rankings shake-up ahead? Cardano and Dogecoin risk losing their top 10 spots to two rising stars

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency market is getting hot as ranking shifts put top tokens under scrutiny. Cardano, Dogecoin, and Hyperliquid are all showing mixed momentum, with newer cryptocurrencies like Remittix (RTX) at $0.0969 per token moving to the forefront.

With more than $20.7 million raised and more than 613 million tokens sold, Remittix is now preparing for its release of its beta wallet in Q3, which will represent a new wave of adoption in 2025.

Cardano, Dogecoin, and Hyperliquid market snapshot

Numbers currently depict how the market is tight. Dogecoin stands at $0.2172, 1.17% higher, with its market cap at $32.72 billion. Its daily trade volume of $2.61 billion is down by over 21%, indicating waning momentum despite its popularity.

Cardano, in contrast, is in mounting pressure since its valuation continues to remain unstable. Market analysts have observed that ADA has the possibility of falling even further if liquidity continues to flow towards utility-based ventures.

Developing contender Hyperliquid is trading at $40.95, falling 1.72%, but nevertheless retains a market cap of $13.68 billion. Its $246.87 million, up 3.95%, trading volume assures that traders continue to be active even in declines in price.

Such volatility guarantees old favorites could lose top 10 positions if new altcoins gain popularity.

Why Remittix is building momentum

In the midst of such transitions, Remittix is rapidly becoming one of the best crypto presales in 2025. As a cross-chain DeFi project, Remittix aims to solve one of the industry's biggest problems: cheap, fast, and cheap cross-border transactions.

At just $0.0969 a token, RTX is already in presale but reached over $20.7 million raised, securing its first CEX listing on BitMart (source). This is an important milestone, providing liquidity and access for foreign investors.

Why Remittix is getting noticed

Global accessibility: Send crypto directly to 30+ countries

Real-world utility: Direct crypto-to-bank transfers

Wallet beta: Launching Q3 with FX conversion

$250,000 giveaway: Spreading community adoption

The bigger picture for 2025

Unlike meme coin hype, Remittix delivers real-world utility. Its upcoming wallet will allow users to bridge crypto and fiat seamlessly, with 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies supported in the launch. This makes it not only a low gas fee crypto project but also one of the leading DeFi projects in 2025.

For investors considering crypto investing in July 2025, Remittix is an undervalued crypto play with strong fundamentals. By combining decentralized exchange mechanics with centralized exchange ease of use, RTX is a new altcoin to watch that can potentially threaten dominant tokens.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az