US military disables Gambian-flagged ship it says was headed to Iranian port

US military disables Gambian-flagged ship it says was headed to Iranian port

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The US military on Friday disabled a Gambian-flagged vessel that was heading to Iran by firing a missile into its engine room, US Central Command announced today.

CENTCOM said the M/V Lian Star was en route to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman when the US military issued “more than 20 warnings” that it was violating the US blockade of Iranian ports, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply,” CENTCOM said on X. “The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.”

This marks the fifth commercial ship that CENTCOM has disabled since the blockade began, according to the post. More than 100 vessels have also been redirected.

When asked for additional information on the Friday incident, CENTCOM said it had nothing further to add.

News.Az