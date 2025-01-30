CSTO to hold three major military drills in Belarus this year

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is set to hold three major military exercises in Belarus in September 2025, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Andrei Serdyukov announced on Thursday.

"This year's plans provide for the Interaction 2025 exercise jointly with the Collective Rapid Reaction Force, the Search 2025 special exercise involving forces and means of reconnaissance and the Echelon 2025 special exercise involving the logistics support forces to be held in Belarus in September," Serdyukov said, News.Az reports, citing BelTA. "The general exercise idea will be closely linked to the objectives of the joint strategic exercise of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation Zapad 2025," he noted.In the first half of October in Kyrgyzstan Plans are in place to hold an operational training camp and a command-staff exercise with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region Rubezh 2025. In the second half of October, Tajikistan will host a joint exercise with peacekeeping forces Unbreakable Brotherhood 2025 and a special exercise with a joint formation of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical support Barrier 2025.“An important new aspect of joint preparations is the planned anti-terrorist exercise in Tajikistan this year between the competent authorities of the CIS member states and the peacekeeping exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2025, united by a common social and political situation, place and time of their holding. This event will be held in accordance with the agreements reached, enshrined in the memorandum of cooperation signed in 2024 between the CSTO and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center in order to ensure cooperation between regional organizations in the fight against terrorism and extremism,” the CSTO joint staff chief said.“Interstate harmonization of all issues related to the preparation of joint exercises will be carried out during staff talks and working meetings. The joint exercises will be conducted at a high level in the interests of achieving the main goal: maintaining the readiness of the collective forces to adequately respond to crisis situations and fulfill tasks to ensure collective security,” Serdyukov added.

