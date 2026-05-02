Foreign diplomats tour Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
Diplomatic representatives accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Gazanchi Church in Shusha.
The diplomats toured the historical monument and learned about Azerbaijan's efforts to preserve its multi-confessional heritage, News.Az reports, citing local media.
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More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is accompanying the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on their visit to the liberated territories.
By Ulviyya Salmanli