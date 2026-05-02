Spain, Brazil condemn Israel over flotilla seizure

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Spain and Brazil have strongly condemned what they described as the “abduction” of two of their citizens by Israel in international waters, calling the incident a “flagrantly illegal” violation of international law.

In a joint statement, both governments said the activists were aboard vessels from the Sumud humanitarian flotilla when Israeli forces intercepted them far from Israeli jurisdiction. The two nationals were not released either during the seizure of the ships or after passengers were taken ashore on Crete, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Madrid and Brasília warned that the operation could amount to a breach of international law and may be pursued in international courts, while also potentially constituting a criminal offense under their national legal systems. They demanded the immediate return of their citizens, along with full guarantees of safety and urgent consular access.

The Global Sumud flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid, was intercepted near Greece while heading toward Gaza Strip, roughly 600 nautical miles from its destination. The mission aimed to challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade on Gaza, which has severely restricted the flow of essential goods and humanitarian supplies.

The first vessels departed from Barcelona in mid-April, followed by the main fleet from Sicily later in the month. Organizers said the effort was intended to deliver aid and draw global attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel has enforced a blockade on the enclave since 2007, leaving its population of around 2.4 million people facing severe shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies. The situation has further deteriorated since the outbreak of war in October 2023, with tens of thousands killed, more than 170,000 injured, and widespread destruction reported across the territory.

News.Az