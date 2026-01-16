Curry, Butler power Warriors to victory over Knicks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Stephen Curry warmed up in the second half to finish with 27 points and seven assists, as the Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks 126-113 on Thursday night.

Moses Moody added 21 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Brandin Podziemski contributed 19 points for Golden State, News.Az reports, citing AP.

For New York, Deuce McBride and OG Anunoby each scored 25 points, and Mikal Bridges added 21, as the Knicks lost for the seventh time in nine games. The team was without Jalen Brunson, who sprained his right ankle in a 112-101 loss at Sacramento the previous night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and a season-best 20 rebounds. The matchup also marked a two-day reunion for Knicks first-year coach Mike Brown, who was fired by the Kings last season and is a former Warriors top assistant.

Curry missed his first four 3-point attempts before making one with 9:44 left in the third quarter. It was only the third time this season he did not hit a 3-pointer in the first half, and the first since going 0 for 6 in the opening two quarters against Orlando on Dec. 22. Curry scored five straight points midway through the fourth quarter to give Golden State a 107-94 lead.

Moody shot 7 for 9 from deep for his sixth 20-point performance this season, while Butler recorded his second 30-point game in the last three and fifth overall. The Warriors had three scorers reach 20 or more points for the eighth time this season.

Draymond Green was issued a Flagrant 1 foul on a replay review with 11:01 left in the game for tripping Towns.

Warriors reserve forward Gui Santos was helped off the court with 2:21 left in the first quarter after a collision with Josh Hart. Santos sprained his left ankle and did not return, with coach Steve Kerr and the medical staff checking on him at midcourt before he limped to the locker room.

Up next:

Knicks: Host the Suns on Saturday night

Warriors: Host the Hornets on Saturday night

News.Az