Warriors dominate Trail Blazers 119-97 behind Curry, Butler

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jimmy Butler scored 16 points, aided by Stephen Curry’s sharp passing night with 11 assists, as the Golden State Warriors rolled past a short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-97 on Tuesday night.

Curry scored seven points on 2-for-9 shooting, recording his second game of the season with 10 or more assists—the 148th of his career. Butler added six rebounds and five assists, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The teams set an NBA record with 21 different players making at least one 3-pointer, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

De’Anthony Melton scored a season-high 23 points off the bench, marking his fifth game in six with double-digit scoring and his second 20-point outing. Gui Santos contributed a career-high four steals.

Shaedon Sharpe scored 19 points, while Caleb Love added 17 points and seven assists for the Blazers, who had won all three previous matchups this season. Portland was missing leading scorer Deni Avdija, averaging 26.1 points per game, due to lower back soreness and started two two-way players.

Portland suffered a second straight loss after a defeat to the New York Knicks on Sunday that ended a five-game winning streak. Golden State, coming off a 124-111 loss to the Hawks on Sunday that snapped a three-game home winning streak, built a season-best 26-point halftime lead.

The Warriors started strong, making 14 of 22 shots and 8 of 15 from 3-point range to take a 38-22 first-quarter lead. Moses Moody’s 3-pointer at 5:54 of the first quarter moved him past current Golden State GM Mike Dunleavy for 12th place in franchise history with 364 career 3-pointers.

Up Next:

Trail Blazers: Host the Hawks on Thursday

Warriors: Host the Knicks on Thursday

News.Az