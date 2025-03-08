Cyclone Alfred downgraded as millions of Australians stay indoors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred lingered off the south-east Australian coast on Saturday and forecasters said Brisbane is likely to miss the worst of the storm, a relief for millions of residents in the region who have been staying indoors , News.az reports citing BBC.

Alfred, now downgraded to a "tropical low", crossed the islands off the coast of Queensland overnight, and is heading towards the mainland in the coming hours, the Bureau of Meteorology has said.

Thousands have been evacuated and local media reported that about a quarter of a million people are facing power outages as violent winds toppled power lines. Officials said one man had died in floodwater in New South Wales.

Authorities urge residents to stay indoors and warned of worse to come.

"The impacts are already being felt, and there is worse to come in the hours ahead," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a news conference from the National Situation Room in Canberra.

"Its impact will be serious and will intensify over coming hours and indeed over the coming days, it will still bring strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and dangerous conditions across South East Queensland and North East, New South Wales over this weekend and in the days beyond," he said.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast will be hit with heavy rain today, while the northern New South Wales city of Lismore, among the worst impacted by record floods over the years, has already begun flooding.

Meanwhile two Australian defence force vehicles on their way to help residents in Lismore were involved in a road collision and several officers were injured, officials said.

Brisbane Airport remains shut and the city has suspended public transport. More than 1,000 schools in southeast Queensland and 280 in northern New South Wales have been closed.

