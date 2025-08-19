Cyprus sends 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cyprus has shipped 1,200 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza via the Israeli port of Ashdod, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The cargo, pre-screened before departure, will be transferred without additional security checks upon arrival, with the World Central Kitchen serving as the final contractor and distributor. The ministry emphasized that the entire operation is conducted under the oversight of the United Nations delivery mechanism, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gaza has endured nearly two years of devastating military assaults, which local health authorities say have killed over 61,000 Palestinians. The ongoing conflict has triggered a severe hunger crisis, with delays in aid contributing to more than 200 deaths from malnutrition or starvation. Israel maintains that its military actions are in self-defense following Hamas attacks in October 2023, which resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and around 250 hostages.

Cyprus and Malta have provided the majority of the aid, with additional contributions from organizations in the United States, Italy, the Sovereign Order of Malta, and Kuwait. The United Arab Emirates also played a key role in facilitating the operation. Cyprus has previously served as a transit hub for humanitarian shipments to Gaza, offering facilities for the international community to channel aid.

Meanwhile, discussions continue over a potential 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, following previous talks that stalled in late July.

