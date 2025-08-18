Hamas agrees to latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, says source

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has agreed to the latest proposal from regional mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal with Israel, said a source within the Palestinian armed group.

According to a Palestinian official familiar with the talks, the proposal from Egypt and Qatar is a comprehensive two-stage plan based on a framework advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff, News.Az reports citing BBC.

It would see Hamas free around half of the 50 remaining Israeli hostages - 20 of whom are believed to be alive - in two stages during a 60-day temporary truce. During that time, there would be negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli troop withdrawal.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

On Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv to demand that Israel's government agree a deal with Hamas to return the hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the demonstrators of hardening the negotiating position of Hamas.

