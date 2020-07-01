Czechs hold 'farewell party' for pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that the pandemic was not even close to being over, but in the Czech Republic, a party has been held to give the coronavirus a "symbolic farewell".

Thousands of guests sat at a 500 meter-long (1640ft) table on the Charles Bridge in Prague on Tuesday sharing food and drinks they had brought from home.

Guests were encouraged to share with their neighbors and there was no social distancing, something people in countries under lockdown will find hard to relate to.

There have been fewer than 12,000 infections in the Czech Republic, a country of 10 million. About 350 people have died.

The event's organizer said the celebration was possible due to a lack of tourists in the famously charming city.

The Czech Republic was quick to enforce a lockdown and has managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic.

Last week, the government permitted public gatherings of up to 1,000 people. Swimming pools, museums, zoos, and castles can now open without limits on the number of visitors.

Restaurants, bars, and pubs have been allowed to serve people indoors for a month now.

(c) BBC

