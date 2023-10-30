Dagestan postpones international forum after riots in airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dagestan’s authorities postponed the International Caspian Digital Forum for a fortnight after riots in the Makhachkala airport, the regional Ministry for Digitalization said on the Telegram channel, News.az reports.

"The International Caspian Digital Forum is postponed for a fortnight. New holding dates are November 16 and 17. Such decision was made tonight by the Russian Ministry for Digitalization and the government of Dagestan," the ministry said.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Qatar are expected to attend the Forum.

News.Az