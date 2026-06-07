OpenAI plans massive ChatGPT superapp overhaul ahead of IPO

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OpenAI is gearing up for its most significant ChatGPT upgrade to date, aiming to transform the platform into an all-in-one "superapp" complete with advanced coding tools and autonomous AI agents. The ambitious overhaul is designed to drive massive revenue growth ahead of a highly anticipated public share listing.

The upcoming transformation is part of a sweeping internal reorganization at the AI giant. Citing more than a dozen current and former employees, the report highlights that OpenAI is aggressively shifting its resources to court high-margin enterprise clients, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This strategic shift underscores OpenAI's intent to lock in lucrative corporate accounts and fiercely counter intensifying competition from prominent industry rivals like Anthropic. By evolving ChatGPT into a centralized hub capable of handling complex, multi-step workflows and developer tasks, OpenAI hopes to solidify its market dominance and maximize its valuation before going public.

News.Az