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A group of foreign fighters who had surrendered to the Russian military in the Zaporozhye Region were killed in a series of strikes.

The agencies said attempts were made to save the seriously wounded individuals, but were unsuccessful, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

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According to the agencies, the Ukrainian drones had been trying for an extended period to monitor the area where the foreigners surrendered. The fighters were later evacuated from the area controlled by the armed forces of Ukraine. However, they were subsequently located again, after which a series of strikes was carried out.

News.Az