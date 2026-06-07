Explosion reported near Iran's Kharg Island in Persian Gulf

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An explosion was heard near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf on Saturday night, sparking initial concern before local authorities clarified the situation.

According to Tehran-based media outlets Fars and Mehr, the blast occurred just off the coast of the strategically important island. Local residents initially reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was active in the area, working to clear unexploded ammunition following previous security incidents involving the U.S. and Israel, News.Az reports, citing Islam Times.

The Tasnim news agency later confirmed that the situation was entirely routine and secure. The IRGC’s specialized demining and bomb disposal teams had carried out a controlled detonation to safely destroy the legacy ordnance, with officials assuring the public that there was no cause for alarm.

News.Az