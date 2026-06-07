Gunfire erupts near Toledo festival, leaving 12 injured - VIDEO

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A shooting near a popular summer festival in Toledo, Ohio, left at least 12 people injured on Saturday, triggering a massive law enforcement response and a manhunt for multiple suspects.

The gunfire erupted just after 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival. Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan stated that the incident began when at least two individuals were "probably shooting at each other," caught in a direct crossfire, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Toledo festival turns into horror



8 people shot as gunfire erupts during the packed Old West End celebration.



The exact moment shots rang out at a Toledo community street festival. 8 victims were hit Saturday evening near the annual Old West End Festival in the historic… pic.twitter.com/UfPzRWAEVe — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 7, 2026

The victims range in age from 14 to 61 years old. While initial reports confirmed 10 injuries, total casualties have risen to at least 12, with at least two individuals remaining in critical condition. As of late Saturday night, the shooters involved remained at large.

Detectives are currently processing two separate crime scenes tied to the shootout. Local authorities have urged residents and visitors to completely avoid the area due to a heavy, ongoing police presence as investigators work to determine the exact circumstances behind the violence.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed deep concern over the tragedy on social media, emphasizing that summer festivals should be safe environments for families to gather without the fear of sudden violence. The investigation remains active, and officials promise to release further updates as new details develop.

News.Az