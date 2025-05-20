Daily horoscope for May 21, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mark your calendars for a very unique Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Mercury, or Budha, rules Wednesday in Vedic astrology. As the planet of intelligence, expression, and versatility, Mercury is referred to as the god of knowledge and business. Budha therefore symbolizes all kinds of eloquence. Tomorrow is a day that holds the promise of effective communication, quick decision-making, planning, and the ability of quick thinking under Mercury’s influence, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Let’s read your daily horoscope now to find out what the universe has in store for you today under Mercury’s rule on this Wednesday.

Aries

Clarity descends upon you, and you are filled with confidence and trust in your intuition. Emotional fortitude allows you to deal with discussions fearlessly. Be focused and put your faith in the workings of the universe in a positive way. Small starts or beginning a new routine is auspicious.

Taurus

It takes a small act to make someone smile wide. Family talks or mending relationships are always a success with your calm and soothing demeanor. Let your warmth lead your actions and admire the quiet strength that you have.

Gemini

You feel strangely serene while engaging in what would normally cause you wear and tear. This calm energy enables you to conduct work smoothly. Think of your inner strength and move slowly. Soft words have more influence, and quiet time at night fills one with joy and balance.

Cancer

A change in your direction that is not expected will be puzzling, but stay open-minded. The detour could bring you opportunities, like a new thought or connection. Emotional sensitivity will guide you to something significant. Have faith in the journey and seek out the secret blessing in the unexpected turn.

Leo

You’re heading in the direction of the response your heart has longed for. A soft sigh of relief appears as a dark problem is addressed. Trust your instincts and remain receptive to surprising solutions. Fresh power evolves from accepting the unknown.

Virgo

A little, frequently forgotten thing infuses with a burst of delight. Your sharp intellect and compassionate heart establish a soothing mood. Smile in gratitude, and cherish the mundane moments that resonate as wonderfully special.

Libra

A few sentences by another person can influence you in a lasting way. Pay more attention, even during casual conversation, as these words could lead you to what comes next. The mood of feelings remains quiet but powerful. Reflect upon the connection of those words to your journey through life and receive wisdom gratefully.

Scorpio

An honest question provides room for a deeper connection. A conversation opens up with a truth in waiting to be spoken. Lower your defenses and be open, because this is your strength now. Listen and give with a peaceful heart to gain peace and understanding.

Sagittarius

A powerful gravitational pull invites you to initiate a target you’ve been putting off. New energy keeps the belief intact and enables you to overlook the belief and make early moves in faith. The slightest effort makes you jubilant. Listen to your inner fire and allow it to lead you.

Capricorn

Bold energy encourages you to make the move you’ve been considering. Inner strength is present, so trust in your preparation and instinct. A little courage is all it takes for monumental change. Trust your heart and don’t overthink.

Aquarius

Your playful, humorous personality wins over others. You deal with stressful situations effortlessly and diffuse tension about you. Be careful with what you say, as it can heal and nourish. Laugh and scatter positive vibes around, and see the day work in your favor.

Pisces

You can start to see the beauty in something once discarded. This shift of sentiment can result in healing and inspiration. Gaze again with softer eyes, and something will introduce its true colors to you. Do not push against this soft surprise that knocks at your heart in a peaceful tone.

News.Az