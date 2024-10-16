+ ↺ − 16 px

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for October 17, 2024, unpacks how the Moon affects your day. Look into the horoscope for each zodiac sign for October 17 to discover what the universe has in store for us tomorrow, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Discover your true potential – it's not strength you're lacking, but the will to act. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. The evening will be enjoyable, especially spent with friends, and might involve some holiday planning. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. Those who have been blocking your success at work will face a significant setback, right before your eyes. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any challenge you take on. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today. Remedy: Practice breathing exercises (Pranayama) every morning to keep your body fit and mind refreshed.Lucky Colour: Indigo.A day filled with fun and relaxation awaits you. Though you may not always recognize the importance of money, today you’ll come to realize its value as you face a financial shortfall. A lack of communication with someone close to you might leave you feeling down. The boundaries between your dreams and reality will blur in the joy of love today. Any travel for networking or business expansion will bring great results. Even in your busy schedule, you'll manage to set aside time for yourself by finishing key tasks, though you might not use this time exactly as planned. Your marriage will experience a beautiful and positive change today. Remedy: Wear a silver ring shaped like a snake to maintain harmony within your family.Lucky Colour: White.Use your energy today to help someone in need. After all, what is the value of this temporary body if it isn’t used for the benefit of others? Make sure to save any extra money in a secure place that will provide returns in the future. It's an ideal day for family gatherings and important ceremonies. You won’t forget this day if you seize the opportunity to express your love. Your creative efforts will impress those around you, earning you admiration. Those who’ve been busy lately will finally get some well-deserved personal time. You’ll feel incredibly fortunate, as your spouse will make you feel like the most special person in the world. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, will bring great health benefits.Lucky Colour: White.Take care of your health and don’t neglect any concerns. Today, you might spend a lot on minor household items, which could cause some mental stress. It's a good day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be mindful, as your spouse may not be in the best mood, so handle things delicately. If you're considering travelling for better career opportunities, it might come through, but make sure to get your parents' approval first to avoid any objections later. Learn to make good use of your free time, or you might fall behind in life. You may feel uncomfortable about something your spouse does, but later you'll realize it was for the best. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial prosperity.Lucky Colour: White.Your habit of taking care of your health and conserving energy will prove highly beneficial as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll handle any tiredness with ease. While you may feel like travelling and spending money, you could regret it later if you're not careful. Grandchildren will bring you great joy today. Any past complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, making it a wonderful day. Businesspeople may experience sudden, unexpected profits or a financial windfall. You might spend time with a friend today, but it's wise to avoid consuming alcohol, as it would be unproductive. In married life, what once seemed mundane can become meaningful, and today you may experience that deeply. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.Lucky Colour: Lavender.Your charming personality will attract attention today. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it under any circumstances. Helping your wife with household chores will lighten her load and bring more happiness and harmony into your home. Love is on its way to you—just stay alert to what’s happening around you. If you’ve been wanting to talk to someone at work for a while, today could be your lucky day. Be open to travel opportunities as they arise. However, there’s a risk of growing distance between you and your spouse, so it's important to communicate and resolve any differences before they worsen. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to help maintain good financial stability.Lucky Colour: Blue.Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but meditation and yoga can help bring both spiritual and physical benefits. Visiting close relatives could lead to some financial strain, so be cautious. Your high energy and enthusiasm will bring positive outcomes and help ease tensions at home. If you're socializing with your group, you might attract the attention of someone special. However, avoid being too pushy at work, and take time to understand others' needs before making decisions. You value personal space, and today you’ll have plenty of free time—use it to play a game or hit the gym. Your spouse will offer crucial support today when you need it most. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial position.Lucky Colour: Red.Be mindful of your posture to avoid injury, as good posture not only boosts your personality but also improves your health and confidence. Investments made today will increase your prosperity and ensure financial security. A quarrel with your wife could cause some mental stress, but it's important not to let unnecessary tension get to you. Learning to accept things you cannot change is a valuable life lesson. Be cautious, as someone might try to damage your reputation. At work, things will pick up, and you’ll receive full support from your colleagues and seniors. Your keen observation will keep you ahead of the game. However, you may feel stressed today due to concerns about your spouse's health. Remedy: Discard old and torn books to ensure a smooth family life.Lucky Colour: Red.Today is a special day, as your good health will allow you to accomplish something remarkable. If you’ve invested in overseas property, you may be able to sell it at a good price, bringing in profits. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you happy, filling the day with joy. Without your beloved, you might feel a sense of emptiness. However, someone at work, with whom you previously didn’t get along, will have a pleasant conversation with you today. If you’re living away from home for studies or work, use your free time to connect with your family—it may turn into an emotional conversation. Be cautious, as a stranger might try to create a rift between you and your partner. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your boyfriend or girlfriend by flowing black and white sesame seeds in a river.Lucky Colour: Cream.Self-medication can lead to drug dependency, so it’s important to consult a doctor before taking any medication. Property deals are likely to go through, bringing significant profits. Spend time visiting friends who need your help. Your boyfriend or girlfriend may be upset today due to family issues—try to soothe them by having a calm conversation. If you’ve been waiting to speak with someone at work, today could be your chance. In your free time, you’ll enjoy walking outdoors and breathing in the fresh air, helping you stay mentally calm and centred throughout the day. However, your spouse may be too busy to spend time with you today. Remedy: Feed cows with wheat and jaggery to maintain good health.Lucky Colour: Green.Your father may consider disinheriting you from the property, but don’t lose hope. Remember, while prosperity can pamper the mind, deprivation can strengthen it. Although you might face financial challenges throughout the day, you are likely to see profits by the evening. Your family will step in to support and guide you during this difficult time. You can gain valuable insights by observing those who excel in their fields, which can significantly boost your self-confidence. Show your affection by placing flowers at your window. Be cautious not to submit important files to your boss until you are sure they are complete. Your communication skills will shine today, and your spouse will help you realize that paradise is right here on earth. Remedy: Pour water on your money plant for financial prosperity.Lucky Colour: Green.Today is a day for relaxation. Consider giving yourself an oil massage to relieve your muscles. You may discover new sources of income through your connections. At home, your children might present an exaggerated situation, so be sure to verify the facts before reacting. You’ll find that you’re popular and can easily attract members of the opposite sex. Your inner strength will also help you excel at work today. While you’ll enjoy quality time with your spouse, be cautious of potential conflicts arising from unresolved issues. It seems your spouse feels fortunate to have you, so make the most of this moment together. Remedy: To enhance family welfare and happiness, avoid alcohol consumption within the family. The Sun, being a sattwic planet, is opposed to tamasik products.Lucky Colour: Brown.

