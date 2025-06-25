Deadly airbag fault sees 2.5m cars recalled in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has ordered the recall of 2.5 million cars equipped with defective airbags that can explode on impact and have caused a series of deaths, News.az reports citing BBC.

It follows a fatal accident earlier this month in Reims, east of Paris, in which a 37 year-old mother driving a Citroen C3 was struck in the head by pieces of flying metal after a minor collision.

It is the latest drama in the 20-year scandal over now-defunct Japanese manufacturer Takata, whose airbags were installed by nearly all the world's leading car-makers.

The airbags use ammonium nitrate gas for instant inflation. But the gas can deteriorate in hot and humid conditions, leading to powerful explosions which throw shrapnel into the driver's face.

