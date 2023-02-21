Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 42,310

+ ↺ − 16 px

Death toll from powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310, says disaster management agency, News.az reports.

Note that the powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

News.az

News.Az