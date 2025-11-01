Death toll from Kenyan landslide rises to 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 21 people have been confirmed dead and more than 30 others remain missing after a massive landslide struck parts of Elgeyo Marakwet County in western Kenya, authorities said Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Kipchumba Murkomen, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, said 25 people with serious injuries had been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"We have paused our search and rescue operations for today. We have confirmed the loss of 21 people to this tragedy, while more than 30 others are still unaccounted for as reported by their families," Murkomen told journalists at the rescue scene.

He said the rescue mission would resume on Sunday, with teams from the military, police, and local communities joining efforts on the ground.

Operations have been hampered by continued mudslides and blocked access roads after heavy rains triggered the disaster, which swept through several villages in the county.

Murkomen said preparations were underway to deliver additional relief supplies to affected families, while work was ongoing to restore damaged roads to enable emergency and relief access.

The government has relocated households at risk of further landslides to safer areas and established a desk for reporting missing persons as part of its emergency response.

The landslide, caused by days of torrential rain, has destroyed homes and displaced numerous families. Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation advisories.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall is expected to persist across several regions, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly and riverine areas.

According to weather experts, the region has experienced similar disasters in the past, often linked to increased land use and poor soil conservation, which have left the terrain more vulnerable to erosion and landslides during periods of heavy rainfall.

