12 killed as plane crashes in Kenya -VIDEO

At least 12 people were killed after a light aircraft crashed in the Tsimba Golini area, Kwale County, on Tuesday morning.

The victims are thought to be tourists, police said, News.Az reports, citing Kenyan media.

The caravan plane had taken off from Mombasa airport and was headed for either Nairobi or Maasai Mara when it crashed in the morning hours, police said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police and other emergency service providers rushed to the scene soon after the crash, locals said. The airline operates between Mombasa and other tourist destinations in the country.

News.Az