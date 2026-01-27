Death toll from landslide in Indonesia's West Java rises to 48

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the landslide that struck Pasirlangu Village in Cisarua Sub-district, West Bandung Regency of Indonesia's West Java Province, last Saturday has risen to 48, with 30 victims already identified, local media reported on Tuesday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local media quoted the West Java Police as saying that the Disaster Victim Identification post at the disaster site has received a total of 48 body bags evacuated by the joint search and rescue team. Of the total, around 30 bodies have been successfully identified and handed over to their families.

Police said identification work on the remaining 18 bodies is still underway through data reconciliation, including comparisons of post-mortem and ante-mortem information, as the list of missing persons continues to be updated.

To accelerate search efforts, authorities have also deployed search-and-rescue dogs to assist joint teams in locating victims buried under landslide debris, particularly in areas difficult to access with heavy equipment.

The Bandung City Office for Women's Empowerment and Child Protection has provided trauma recovery services for children affected by the landslide. The assistance included psychological support and the distribution of educational toys, medicines and clothing at evacuation shelters, aiming to help restore children's mental well-being.

