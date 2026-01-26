Indonesia receives first Rafale jets from France under $8B deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia has taken delivery of three Rafale fighter jets from France, marking the first arrivals under a multi-billion-dollar defense agreement between the two countries, a defense ministry official said.

“The aircraft have been handed over and are ready for use by the Indonesian Air Force,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His statement marks the first official confirmation that Indonesia has taken possession of the advanced fighter jets following an $8 billion deal signed with France in 2022 and expanded last year.

Jakarta, France’s largest arms customer in Southeast Asia, has ordered up to 42 Rafale aircraft built by Dassault Aviation, along with French-made frigates and submarines. The purchases form part of Indonesia’s push to increase defense spending under President Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander.

Sirait said the three aircraft arrived on Friday and are now stationed at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru, on the western island of Sumatra. He added that three additional Rafale jets are expected to be delivered later this year.

Indonesia has emerged as one of the most active buyers on the global fighter jet market as it seeks to modernize its air force, allocating substantial funds to defense. Alongside the Rafales, Jakarta has considered other options, including China’s J-10 fighter jets and the U.S.-made F-15EX.

Looking further ahead, Indonesia has also signed a contract to acquire 48 KAAN fighter jets from Türkiye. The fifth-generation aircraft are powered by General Electric F-110 engines, which are also used in fourth-generation Lockheed Martin F-16 jets.

Earlier this month, according to Reuters, Indonesia and Pakistan discussed a potential deal under which Jakarta could purchase combat aircraft and armed drones.

News.Az