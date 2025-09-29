Death toll from Typhoon Bualoi climbs to 11 in Vietnam

The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has risen to 11, with 13 people still missing and 33 others injured.

The typhoon has damaged several public infrastructures, houses, fishing vessels, while causing power outages across the northern and central Vietnam, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Monday conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, while urging authorities to swiftly address the storm's aftermath and ensuing floods.

