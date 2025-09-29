Vietnam reports multiple deaths as Typhoon Bualoi nears -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were killed and seven others injured in northern Vietnam's Ninh Binh province as Typhoon Bualoi approached the country, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

A powerful typhoon has struck north-central Vietnam, causing destruction, power outages, and casualties. Authorities have warned of an increased risk of flooding and landslides.

Across the province, 10 houses collapsed and another 10 had their roofs blown off.

About 30 electricity poles were knocked down, while many trees and large areas of rice fields were flattened, VnExpress cited the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment as saying.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, 17 people remained missing in Quang Tri and Gia Lai provinces as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, two people in Hue city and Thanh Hoa province were reported dead due to floods and falling trees.

At around 10 p.m. Sunday, downpours and strong winds caused the coal storage roof of a thermal power plant in central Ha Tinh province to collapse, with repairs expected to take several months, according to a plant representative.

