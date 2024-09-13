Death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam tops 230

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Yagi has caused catastrophic flooding in northern Vietnam, resulting in at least 233 deaths and 103 people reported missing.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention informed that 823 individuals have been injured.The floods have inflicted severe damage across 26 provinces and cities, destroying over 204,000 houses and buildings, and causing significant damage to highways, power, and communication infrastructure. Additionally, more than 263,000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed.Rescue and reconstruction efforts are ongoing, with the Vietnam People's Army and People's Armed Forces actively involved in the recovery operations.Typhoon Yagi is described as the most severe storm to impact Vietnam in the last 30 years, bringing torrential rains that led to widespread flooding in the northern region, according to the Vietnam National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue.

News.Az