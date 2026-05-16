Man dies after shark attack off Western Australia coast

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A 38-year-old man died after being attacked by a shark at Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities confirmed the man was bitten by a shark shortly before 10 a.m. at Horseshoe Reef, north of Marjorie Bay on the western side of the island.

The victim was transported by boat to the Geordie Bay jetty, where paramedics performed CPR, but he could not be revived, reports said.

Western Australia Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

Rottnest Island, located about 19 kilometers off Perth, is a popular tourist destination in Western Australia known for its beaches and marine activities.

News.Az