US approves major military helicopter sale to New Zealand

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The United States has announced approval of a US$1.5 billion (NZ$2.6 billion) sale of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and related equipment to New Zealand, News.Az reports, citing RNZ.

Former Defence Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Minister Winston Peters last August unveiled plans to purchase five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to replace the country’s existing maritime helicopter fleet.

The nearly 20-metre Seahawk helicopters require a crew of three, can reach speeds of up to 333 km/h, fly up to 963 km, and carry up to 1,500 kg. They are armed with an Mk54 anti-submarine torpedo, AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, crew-served machine guns, and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems.

Collins said at the time that the helicopters would “ensure New Zealand has a critical combat capable, interoperable and dependable fleet,” noting that the Seahawks would provide versatility as well as enhanced combat and deterrence capability.

“The MH-60R Seahawk is a great aircraft for what New Zealand needs and fulfils our objective of having a more integrated Anzac force.”

She added that the Seahawks were “by far the best option,” already in use by Australia, the United States, and seven other countries, and would increase the “lethality and defensive capability” of the Navy.

“In a world where tensions are rising, distance no longer provides New Zealand the protection it once did, and defence is not something that can be mothballed until you need it.”

The US State Department said in a statement on Friday that “the proposed sale will improve New Zealand’s capability to meet current and future warfare threats by providing greater security for its critical infrastructure.”

“New Zealand will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defence,” it added.

The State Department also said in a separate statement that it had approved a US$69 million (NZ$119 million) sale of MK 54 torpedoes to New Zealand.

The proposed sales have been notified to Congress and still require approval from lawmakers.

News.Az