Death toll in Turkey mine collapse reaches 7

Seven workers were killed when a coal mine collapsed in southeastern Sirnak province on Tuesday, according to regional governor's office.

Earlier, rescuers had been trying to reach a worker trapped under the debris, but the effort proved to be in vain when he was found dead, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Sirnak Governor's Office said a critically-injured worker remains under treatment.

Judicial authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to see if the incident was caused by lack of safety measures or a terrorist attack, the statement added.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and health teams were continuing their efforts at the accident site.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the mine did not have a working license since 2013.

“Work in the area is illegal,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security said in its statement that it too had launched an investigation into the collapse.

Findings will be shared with the public, it added.

