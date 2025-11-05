Death toll rises to 11 in fire at Bosnian retirement home

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a fire at a retirement home in the northern Bosnian city of Tuzla has risen to 11, authorities said on Wednesday, with around 30 others injured. The blaze erupted late Tuesday on the seventh floor of the facility, sending flames and thick smoke through the upper levels of the aging building.

Emergency crews battled the fire through the night, working to evacuate residents, many of whom were elderly and unable to move independently. “The situation was very difficult because this involves immobile people, when rescuing and evacuation take place simultaneously,” said Jasmin Habul, deputy commander of the Tuzla fire brigade, noting that two firefighting teams were joined by volunteers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as residents waited for help. “I saw huge flames and smoke, and elderly and helpless people standing outside,” said local resident Admir Vojnic.

Several of the injured remain in critical condition, and police and prosecutors have launched an investigation. Tuzla canton chief prosecutor Vedran Alidzanovic said efforts to identify victims would begin once conditions allow authorities to safely access all areas of the building. The director of the retirement home has resigned following the tragedy.

Local media reported concerns about the facility’s condition prior to the fire, though officials have not confirmed whether this played a role in the incident. Authorities called for calm as they work to determine what caused the fire and assess the safety of similar facilities.

Leaders from across Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed condolences and support. “We feel the pain and are always ready to help,” wrote Savo Minic, Prime Minister of the autonomous Serb Republic, in a message of solidarity.

