Transavia flight from Paris to Lanzarote makes emergency landing in Biarritz

A Transavia flight from Paris to Lanzarote was forced to make an emergency landing in Biarritz on Wednesday after the aircraft issued a 7700 squawk code, signaling a general emergency recognized by air traffic control.

The flight, numbered TVF28MQ, departed Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) around 7:30 a.m. local time and was en route to the Canary Islands when it transmitted the emergency alert at an altitude of about 10,000 feet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the alert, the aircraft diverted swiftly to Biarritz Pays Basque Airport (BIQ) on France’s southwest coast, roughly 300 miles from its intended destination. The 7700 code, sent via the plane’s transponder, prompted immediate coordination between air traffic controllers and the flight crew to ensure a safe diversion.

Passengers reportedly remained calm during the descent and landing, and all were safely disembarked after the aircraft touched down without incident.

While the exact cause of the emergency remains unconfirmed, such alerts are commonly triggered by technical malfunctions, medical emergencies, or fuel-related issues. Transavia and aviation authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

