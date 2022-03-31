Declaration of Azerbaijan’s Shusha as cultural capital of Turkic work is of ‘great importance’ – MP

Declaration of Azerbaijan’s Shusha as cultural capital of Turkic work is of ‘great importance’ – MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The declaration of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city as the cultural capital of the Turkic world is of paramount importance, MP Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az.

During its meeting in Turkiye’s Bursa city on Thursday, the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) decided to declare the Azerbaijani city of Shusha as the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

Shusha has always been a native Azerbaijani land, the lawmaker noted.

“Shusha is a Turkic city, is home to poets, musicians and scientists. Shusha has always been the land of Azerbaijanis and Turks. The declaration of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Turkic world is a source of pride for us,” Naghiyev added.

On January 5, 2021, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring the city of Shusha as the country’s cultural capital. The city’s new status came months after its liberation from Armenia's decades-long illegal occupation on November 8, 2020.

Shusha was declared as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan in order to restore the city's historical appearance, bring its former glory to it and reunite it with the traditionally rich cultural life, as well as to promote it in the international arena as a pearl of centuries-old rich culture, architecture, and urban planning of Azerbaijan.

News.Az