Bryce Miller locks down first win in unorthodox relief appearance

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Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller locked down his first victory of the season on Monday, delivering a strong performance out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics after an unorthodox pitching strategy by team management.

The Mariners opted to pair elite starters Luis Castillo and Miller in a single game. Castillo set the tone early with four spectacular, scoreless innings to build a commanding 7-0 lead. Miller then entered the game to handle the bulk-relief duties, turning in five solid innings to secure a 1-0 record for his season canvas, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

Over his 83-pitch appearance, Miller surrendered just two runs on five hits. Notably, he displayed stellar control by walking zero batters while racking up four strikeouts.

Working Back from Injury: Miller missed the opening stretch of the season due to a nagging oblique injury, and team staff have been careful with his ramp-up. Despite the cautious approach, the young pitcher has shown great durability, throwing at least 72 pitches and completing at least five full innings in each of his three appearances since returning to action.

While the Mariners coaching staff has not confirmed whether they will continue utilizing the Castillo-Miller tandem moving forward, Miller's early-season numbers show he is thriving regardless of how he is deployed. Through his first 16 innings on the mound, he has posted a stellar 2.25 ERA, a crisp 1.00 WHIP, and a highly efficient 14:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

News.Az