DeepSeek unveils AI rivaling Google and OpenAI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hangzhou-based DeepSeek has launched two new AI platforms, V3.2 and V3.2 Speciale, aiming to compete with Google and OpenAI systems.

V3.2 features autonomous tool use, advanced reasoning, and integration with search engines, coding tools, and calculators, performing on par with GPT-5 in logic and reasoning tests. The Speciale version focuses on mathematical and analytical tasks, showing results comparable to Google’s Gemini-3 Pro and excelling in International Mathematical Olympiad benchmarks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Both models offer flexible modes combining structured reasoning and rapid problem-solving. DeepSeek emphasizes that the V3 line was trained cost-effectively using improved architectures for handling long documents.

V3.2 is available via apps, web, and API, while Speciale is accessible through API services, highlighting China’s growing AI capabilities in open-source development.

News.Az