Delimitation commission meeting will be held on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at the end of this month

The next meeting within the framework of the work of the commissions on delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected at the end of January, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said on a local TV channel, News.az reports.

"There is an agreement that the delimitation commissions will meet again at the end of January. We hope that this meeting will take place,” he said.

The 5th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on November 30.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

News.Az