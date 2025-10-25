Delta and Aeromexico seek court halt to Trump order ending joint venture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delta and Aeromexico ask a U.S. appeals court to block a Trump administration order ending their U.S.–Mexico joint venture, citing operational disruptions, high costs, and potential flight cancellations.

Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico have asked a U.S. appeals court to block a Trump administration directive requiring the carriers to unwind their nearly nine-year-old joint venture coordinating scheduling, pricing, and capacity for U.S.–Mexico flights, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The airlines told the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that ending the JV would impose substantial, irrecoverable costs, disrupt operations, and force potential flight cancellations. Delta has already canceled two U.S.–Mexico flights and warned more may be cut next summer without a court stay.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) issued the order in September, citing “ongoing anticompetitive effects” in the U.S.–Mexico market. Delta argued the move was “arbitrary and capricious”, stricter than rules applied to other joint ventures, including those of United Airlines and ANA.

Aeromexico said the directive would require hiring new staff, establishing a separate U.S. brand, and separating IT platforms from Delta, while Delta warned that $800 million in annual consumer benefits could be lost and dozens of routes could face cancellation. Together, the carriers account for about 60% of Mexico City–U.S. passenger flights, a highly competitive market.

USDOT rejected the airlines’ request to delay the order but did not comment further.

News.Az