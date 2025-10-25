Toyota may import U.S.-made vehicles to Japan during Trump visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota may announce plans to import U.S.-made cars to Japan during President Trump’s visit. The move could help narrow Japan’s trade deficit with the U.S.

Toyota Motor Corp may announce plans next week to import vehicles made in the United States to Japan, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump’s three-day visit, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to NHK, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is expected to unveil the plan during a meeting between Trump and leading Japanese business executives. The move would mark a significant step in Japan’s efforts to reduce its trade deficit with the U.S.

Toyoda is arranging to attend the meeting, though a Toyota spokesperson said the report is not based on an official company announcement.

NHK added that the Japanese government is weighing regulatory changes to allow U.S.-made cars to be sold in Japan without additional safety testing, further aligning with trade discussions during Trump’s visit.

News.Az