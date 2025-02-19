Delta CEO says flight crew on Toronto plane that crashed was experienced

The crew on Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary in Monday's crash, in which 21 people were injured, was familiar with wintry conditions in Toronto, Bastian told "CBS Mornings" in an interview.

"There is one level of safety at Delta," Bastian said. "All these pilots train for these conditions."

Bastian called the video of the incident "horrifying" but praised the actions of the flight crew to quickly evacuate the airplane.

"This is what we train for," Bastian said. "We train for this continuously."

Delta said on Wednesday only one of the 21 passengers remains hospitalized. All of the injured are expected to survive.

Two runways remain closed at Toronto's Pearson Airport, including the busiest runway in the country, with the wreckage still on airport grounds.

The crash reduced capacity at Canada's largest airport which has a limit on departures for its three other operational runways, Pearson duty manager Jake Keating told news channel CP24.