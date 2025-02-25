Delta flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta after after haze fills cabin - VIDEO
A Delta plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after passengers observed a “haze” inside the aircraft.
Delta Flight DL876 was heading from Atlanta, Georgia to Columbia, South Carolina around 11:20 am on Monday when the incident took place, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Footage obtained by 11Alive shows an unexplained smoky haze on Boeing 717 aircraft shortly after the airplane took off.
In a written statement, a Delta spokesperson said: “The flight crew followed procedures to return to Atlanta when a haze inside the aircraft was observed after departure. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience."
An emergency was quickly declared to get priority handling from air traffic control, the spokesperson continued. There were 94 customers, two pilots and three flight attendants on board the aircraft.
When the plane returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, evacuation slides were deployed to help passengers deboard. Staff then brought customers to the terminal via ground transportation where they were rebooked to their final destination.