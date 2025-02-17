Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18 (VIDEO / UPDATED)

Three people on the flight that originated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport suffered critical injuries, among them a child, authorities added.

Toronto's Pearson Airport said earlier Monday it was dealing with high winds and frigid temperatures as airlines attempted to catch up with missed flights after a weekend snowstorm dumped over 22 cm (8.6 inches) of snow at the airport.

Video posted by News Channel3 Now showed a Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) opens new tab plane belly up on a snow-covered tarmac, with people walking away from the plane.

Of the eight injuries, one was critical and the rest were mild to moderate, Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor Lawrence Saindon said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said all departures were halted.

Pearson Airport, Canada's largest, said the Delta plane arrived from Minneapolis.

Delta said it was aware of the incident involving a flight by its Endeavor subsidiary.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the independent agency that investigates plane crashes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Transport Canada, the government agency, said it was monitoring the incident.

The crash in Canada comes after some other recent crashes in North America in late January. An Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet in Washington, killing 67 people, while at least seven people died when a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia.