Delta regional jet pilot apologizes for sharp maneuver to avoid B-52 bomber

A Delta Connection regional jet pilot apologized to passengers after executing an “aggressive maneuver” to avoid a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber during its approach to Minot, North Dakota, on Friday, according to audio from the incident.

The close call involved SkyWest Flight 3788, operated as a Delta Connection service from Minneapolis to Minot. The aircraft landed safely after performing a go-around when another plane unexpectedly appeared in its flight path, SkyWest Airlines confirmed in a statement, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

In a video posted on TikTok, the pilot can be heard explaining that the military aircraft was “kind of, sort of coming at us” and that air traffic controllers had not warned the crew of the approaching B-52.

“Long story short, it was not fun. I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding,” the pilot told passengers, earning applause for his transparency.

The pilot described how he initially turned right after receiving clearance but spotted the bomber approaching from that side. Air traffic control then instructed him to turn left to avoid a potential collision.

“I don’t know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us,” he said, noting that the safest course was to maneuver behind the B-52.

Passenger Monica Green told CNN that the abrupt maneuver felt like a sudden U-turn as the plane prepared to land. “I’m just happy with the transparency from the pilot. It made me feel better that he explained what happened,” Green said.

SkyWest Airlines is investigating the incident. The air traffic control tower involved was not under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), though the FAA said it is gathering information. The Pentagon and Delta Air Lines referred inquiries to SkyWest.

The B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range heavy bomber, is capable of flying at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and carrying both nuclear and precision-guided conventional weapons, according to the U.S. Air Force.

News.Az