Sheikh Mohammed launches world’s largest date factory to feed malnourished children

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a date factory is to be built to support malnourished children.

The project, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is to produce 150 million date-based foods a year to tackle hunger, News.Az reports, citing The National News.

"The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with its partners, has begun work on what will become the world’s largest endowment-based date factory," said Sheikh Mohammed ."The goal is to produce 150 million fortified date-based food units each year, for children suffering from malnutrition and to help fight hunger in underprivileged communities."

It is the latest in a long line of charitable campaigns established by the Dubai Ruler to help those less fortunate around the world under a long-standing philanthropic vision.The 11.5 Edge of Life Campaign - launched to coincide with the start of Ramadan this year - raised Dh2.8 billion to help rescue millions of children from hunger.

The life-saving initiative sought to address stark statistics that show 45 per cent of deaths in children under the age of five – about 2.6 million – are tied to malnutrition, making it a leading cause of child mortality worldwide. Five children under the age of five die from hunger and malnutrition every minute.The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, held during Ramadan last year, saw more than 277,000 donors raise Dh3.72 billion to help fund treatment and health care.

News.Az