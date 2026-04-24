Dubai launches $9.26bn Gold line metro: 42km underground route to serve 1.5 million residents - VIDEO

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Dubai has unveiled new details of its AED34bn ($9.26bn) Gold Line metro project, a 42km route with 18 stations set to serve 1.5m residents and connect 55 major developments across the emirate.

Approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the project is scheduled for completion on September 9, 2032, marking the largest transport initiative in the emirate’s history, News.Az reports, citing Arabian Business.

The Gold Line will extend over 42km and include 18 stations, becoming Dubai’s first fully underground metro line, running at a depth of 40m.

The route will pass through 15 strategic areas, linking key districts including:

Al Ghubaiba

Mina Rashid

City Walk

Business Bay

Mohammed Bin Rashid City

Nad Al Sheba

Meydan

Al Barsha South

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai Metro Gold Line

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Dear brothers and sisters, today we announce Dubai’s largest transport project; a new Dubai Metro line spanning 42 kilometres, at a depth of 40 metres underground. This new route will connect 15 strategic locations in Dubai, serving 1.5 million people and supporting mobility across 55 mega development projects currently under construction.”

The Gold Line will connect with the Red Line at Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf Estates, and with the Green Line at Al Ghubaiba. It will also integrate with Etihad Rail at Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates, strengthening links across the UAE’s national transport network.

Sheikh Mohammed directed the immediate commencement of the project, with tender issuance scheduled for 2026 and contract award in 2027.

The line is set to open on September 9, 2032, with delivery planned to be 30 per cent faster than Dubai Metro’s Blue Line.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Our landmark projects to position Dubai as the world’s best city to live in are on track.”

Gold Line in Dubai

He added: “The Gold Line project will cost AED34bn. It will increase the length of the Dubai Metro network by 35%, and is scheduled for completion on 9/9/2032.

“Our major projects to build the world’s best city to live in are ongoing. Our future projects will not stop; rather, they will gather pace. Our mission is to build a better future for millions—for we are a people who say what we do and do what we say.”

The Gold Line is projected to benefit over 1.5m people by 2040, with daily passenger numbers expected to reach 465,000 beyond 2040.

The project is expected to reduce congestion on the Red Line between Burjuman and ONPASSIVE stations by 23 per cent and cut more than 40m journeys annually across Dubai’s road network.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “The Dubai Metro Gold Line marks a strategic milestone in the evolution of Dubai’s public transport network, reflecting the leadership’s vision to develop integrated, sustainable infrastructure that fuels economic growth and enhances quality of life.

“The project facilitates integration of multi-modal transportation, links Dubai’s key urban hubs and addresses the demands of urban and demographic expansion in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Dubai Metro expansion

“The Gold Line embodies RTA’s commitment to adopting international best practices in executing major projects. Led by national talent, the project reaffirms the leadership’s confidence in Emirati cadres and their pivotal role in driving development by delivering landmark achievements that mirror Dubai’s future aspirations.”

The AED34bn ($9.26bn) investment is projected to deliver a 430 per cent cumulative economic return over 20 years, driven by savings in time and fuel as well as reductions in road accident fatality rates and carbon emissions.

“By connecting with the Red Line in two locations and with the Green Line in one, the Gold Line is set to drive the integration and sustainability of Dubai’s public transport system, further improving the efficiency of the current network and facilitating mobility across the emirate for both residents and visitors,” he said.The Dubai Metro network currently spans 120km, including the Red Line, Green Line, Route 2020 and the Blue Line under construction.

With the addition of the Gold Line, the network will expand to 162km and 85 stations, reinforcing its position as the backbone of Dubai’s transport system.

Since its launch in 2009, Dubai Metro has carried more than 2.8bn passengers. In 2025 alone, it recorded 295m passengers, a 7 per cent increase compared to 2024, with a daily average of one million users accounting for 40 per cent of public transport use in the emirate.

News.Az